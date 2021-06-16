Murphy (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The 26-year-old has been sidelined all season while rehabbing from an AC joint injury, but he's now poised to make his season debut for the Blue Jays. Murphy made his major-league debut in 2020 and pitched well with one run allowed on six hits with a 5:2 K:BB across six innings.
