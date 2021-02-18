Murphy suffered a shoulder injury during the offseason and hasn't yet begun work at spring training, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

Murphy had a brief stint in the majors during the 2020 season, but he's getting a late start to spring training due to his shoulder injury. Manager Charlie Montoyo said that he doesn't yet have a timetable for a return. However, the Blue Jays will be monitoring injuries while making roster decisions given the team's pitching depth. As a result, the right-hander could be forced to begin the season in the minors if he isn't fully ready to pitch by Opening Day.