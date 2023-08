DeJong is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in his Blue Jays debut Wednesday versus the Orioles.

Acquired from the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, DeJong should get something close to everyday starts at short for the Jays while Bo Bichette recovers from a bout of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. DeJong, 30, was slashing .233/.297/.412 with 13 home runs and four stolen bases through 81 games this season for St. Louis.