DeJong was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.

DeJong was picked up from the Cardinals at the deadline to cover for Bo Bichette, who had just suffered a knee injury at the time. DeJong hit a miserable .068/.068/.068 in his 13 games as a Blue Jay, and the team decided it wasn't worth keeping him around in a bench role now that Bichette is healthy. DeJong has more name value than most players who wind up getting designated for assignment, but his .207/.277/.355 slash line over the last four seasons may keep interest muted on the waiver wire.