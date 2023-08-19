DeJong was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.

DeJong was picked up from the Cardinals at the trade deadline to cover for Bo Bichette, who was sidelined with a knee injury. After DeJong slashed a miserable .068/.068/.068 in his 13 games with the Blue Jays, the team decided it wasn't worth keeping him around in a bench role now with Bichette returning from the injured list Saturday. DeJong has more name value than most players who wind up getting designated for assignment, but his .207/.277/.355 slash line over the last four seasons may keep interest muted on the waiver wire.