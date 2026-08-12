Blue Jays' Paul Sewald: Heading to Toronto via waiver claim

The Blue Jays claimed Sewald off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Sewald was scrubbed from the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Monday after posting a 12.79 ERA and 1.89 WHIP across his last 12.2 frames. The veteran reliever began the year with a 3.08 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 26.1 innings covering his first 29 appearances, so the Blue Jays will try to coax the latter version back out of Sewald. Once he reports to the team, Sewald will likely be slated for middle relief.