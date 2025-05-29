Schultz gave up one hit and struck out four over 2.2 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Making his first career big-league start, Schultz lasted 45 pitches (28 strikes) before turning the ball over to Eric Lauer and the Blue Jays bullpen to complete a combined shutout. Schultz's 2.03 ERA through 13.1 innings with Toronto this season is a bit misleading -- he gave up four unearned runs May 25 against the Rays -- but his 17:3 K:BB and 0.98 WHIP are just as impressive. The 27-year-old rookie might head back to Triple-A Buffalo once the staff gets healthier, but Schultz is making a strong case to stick around in a long relief or swingman role.