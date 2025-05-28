The Blue Jays named Schultz as their starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rangers in Arlington, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He will be making his first MLB start Wednesday, and though the Blue Jays haven't confirmed as much, the right-hander is likely to be utilized as more of an opener in front of lefty Eric Lauer, who had started the last time the fifth spot in the rotation came up last weekend. Schultz has worked out of the bullpen in each of his 13 appearances between Toronto and Triple-A Buffalo this season, covering no more than 4.1 innings in any of those outings. He'll also be taking the hill on just two days' rest Wednesday, so the Blue Jays may just be hoping to get two or three innings out of him before turning the game over to the bullpen.