The Blue Jays optioned Schultz to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Schultz has pitched in 12 games out of the bullpen for Toronto this season, registering a 4.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB across 23.2 innings. Following the Blue Jays' deadline acquisitions of Seranthony Dominguez and Louis Varland, Schultz is the odd man out.