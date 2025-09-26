Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays optioned Schultz to the spring training complex on Friday.
Schultz is being sent back down after making one scoreless appearance during his most recent stint with the big club. His spot on the roster and in the bullpen will be absorbed by Justin Bruihl.
