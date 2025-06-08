Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Schultz tossed a scoreless frame in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday, allowing two hits while striking out the side. The right-hander posted a 3.06 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 17.2 innings in eight appearances, including two starts, with Toronto after being called up May 24. Spencer Turnbull was called up from Buffalo in a corresponding move, but Schultz will likely return to the major-league roster in the not so distant future.