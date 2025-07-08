Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Playing catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (finger) has begun playing catch from 60 feet, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The righty reliever was shut down in late June due to finger inflammation. Schultz likely won't need a rehab assignment before coming off the IL, giving him a chance to be activated right after the All-Star break, but it's not clear if there will be a spot for him in the big-league bullpen once he's healthy.
