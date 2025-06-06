Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Serving as opener Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz will be the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Friday's contest in Minnesota, mmm reports.
Eric Lauer is expected to follow Schultz in a bulk relief role. Schultz is stretched out as a long reliever, but he'll be on two days' rest Friday, so his appearance figures to be relatively brief.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Dazzles in abbreviated start•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Opening Wednesday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Recalled by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Ties MLB record in debut•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Getting first look in majors•