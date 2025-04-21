Schultz gave up two hits and struck out eight over 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the eight Ks tied a major-league record for a pitcher making his MLB debut in a relief role, a mark most recently matched by Hayden Wesneski in 2022 with the Cubs. Schultz began a conversion to the bullpen at Triple-A Buffalo last season and was having a good start to the season at that level, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in 8.2 innings over four appearances. With the Blue Jays struggling to fill their fifth starter spot -- Easton Lucas, who took the loss Sunday, has been tagged for five homers and 14 runs in 7.2 innings over his last two starts -- Schultz made a strong case in his debut to stick around as a long reliever, and potentially even get a look as a primary pitcher working behind an opener.