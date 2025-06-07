Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Yields three runs as opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz gave up three runs on four hits while striking out one across two innings in Friday's 6-4 win over Minnesota. He did not issue a walk.
Schultz was named the opener for Friday's contest despite working on just two days of rest. That may have factored into his shaky performance as he yielded at least one run in each of the two frames he pitched in, including a Trevor Larnach solo homer in the first. Schultz tossed 40 pitches (24 strikes) and generated five whiffs before handing the ball off to Eric Lauer for the third frame. Schultz has a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 16.2 innings this season.
