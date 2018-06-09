Blue Jays' Preston Guilmet: Claimed by Toronto
Guilmet was picked up off waivers by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Guilmet was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Thursday. He's allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out three across two innings during his time in the big leagues this season. Guilmet will be with the big-league squad Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
