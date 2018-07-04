Guilmet was designated for assignment by Toronto on Wednesday.

Guilmet was cast off the 40-man roster after a stretch of uninspiring appearances that saw him post a 10.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across seven innings since June 19. This marks the second time Guilmet was DFA'd this season, the first coming in early June when St. Louis decided he wasn't worthy of a spot.

