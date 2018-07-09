Blue Jays' Preston Guilmet: Stays in organization
Guilmet was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
The Blue Jays scooped up Guilmet when the Cardinals waived him in June, but no other team was willing to add him to its 40-man roster when he was exposed to waivers this time around. Perhaps some of the luster from Guilmet's gaudy minor-league numbers this season (0.93 ERA, 35:5 K:BB in 29 innings at the Triple-A level) wore off after he was blitzed for 13 runs on 18 hits and four walks across 10 innings over his eight big-league appearances.
