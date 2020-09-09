Dolis allowed no baserunners and struck out two across one inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Yankees.

The Blue Jays turned to Dolis in the ninth inning to hold a 2-1 lead, and he did so with little trouble. It was his third save of the season, two of which have came in the past three games. Dolis appears to have moved ahead of Anthony Bass as the preferred closer, though his time there may be short lived with Ken Giles (forearm) continuing to move towards a return to the mound. Overall, Dolis has maintained a 1.77 ERA with a 24:11 K:BB across 20.1 frames.