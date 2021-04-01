Dolis (back) is on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster.
Dolis has been battling back spasms in recent days, but it didn't appear as though he'd need a trip to the injured list. That's been confirmed Thursday, though it remains to be seen exactly what role he'll play this season following Kirby Yates' Tommy John surgery. Jordan Romano is seen as the favorite to close with Yates out, though the Blue Jays haven't officially named a new closer.
