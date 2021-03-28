Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday that Dolis has been tending to back spasms of late, but the skipper remains optimistic that the reliever will be ready to go for Opening Day, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The injury is likely the main reason why Dolis hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game since March 13, but the right-hander has still been able to build up for the start of the regular season by pitching in "B" games on the back fields at Blue Jays camp. Assuming Dolis avoids any setbacks heading into Opening Day, he should be in store for a high-leverage role out of the bullpen, though Jordan Romano will likely be first in line to close games with Kirby Yates (elbow) out of the picture.