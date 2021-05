Dolis (1-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one across one inning, taking the loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.

Dolis entered in a save situation in the ninth inning and lost the two-run lead. J.D. Martinez slammed the game-winning home run off him with two outs. This was the first save that Dolis blew this season. The 33-year old has a 5.52 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 14.2 innings. His 6.8 BB/9 needs to come down to be a more reliable closer.