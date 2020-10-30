Toronto exercised Dolis' $1.5 million club option for 2021 on Friday.
The 32-year-old joined the Blue Jays after a successful stint in Japan, and he continued that success back in the majors with a 1.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB over 24 innings while recording five saves and seven holds. Dolis likely will enter spring training as the lead candidate for the closer's job next year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Notches fifth save•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Remains unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Dealing with minor knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Collects third consecutive save•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Another save Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Records second save•