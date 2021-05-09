Toronto placed Dolis (calf) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Dolis' move to the IL clears a spot on the active roster for Nate Pearson, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Astros. With Dolis temporarily joining Julian Merryweather (oblique) and Kirby Yates (elbow) on the shelf, Jordan Romano looks like the top candidate for saves in Toronto's murky closer picture. Tyler Chatwood and Ryan Borucki could also factor into the ninth-inning conversation.