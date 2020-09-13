Dolis walked one but also struck out a batter during a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to earn the save over the Mets.

Dolis walked Brandon Nimmo to start the ninth but quickly ended any chance of a threat by getting Wilson Ramos to ground into a 5-4-3 double play. He then got Ahmed Rosario to chase strike three in the dirt for the final out but catcher Alejandro Kirk couldn't handle it cleanly and Rosario was able to reach first on the drop-third strike call. Fortunately, Dolis caught Rosario cheating too far off the bag and was able to pick him off for the final out of the game. Dolis converted all three of his save chances over the last week but may soon be pushed out of the closer's role after Ken Giles (forearm) was activated off the 45-day injured list Friday.