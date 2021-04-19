Dolis could step in as the Blue Jays' closer while Jordan Romano (elbow) and Julian Merryweather (oblique) are sidelined, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano is expected to return from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday, while Merryweather is facing a longer absence. Since the Blue Jays are dealing with several injuries in their bullpen, Dolis is the most likely option to see save chances over the next several days. However, it's not yet clear who the Blue Jays will use in the ninth inning once Romano returns to action. In his last five relief appearances, Dolis has allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two in 4.1 scoreless innings.