Dolis didn't suffer any structural damage to his right knee when he was injured Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dolis slipped on first base during Friday's contest and hurt his knee in the process, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Manager Charlie Montoyo said that he's doing fine, but he likely won't be available to pitch Saturday. The right-hander is currently considered day-to-day.