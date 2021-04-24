Dolis struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the Rays on Friday.

Dolis worked in a setup role during his last outing, but he picked up his first save of the season Friday. The right-hander has now posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in nine innings across his first 10 appearances this season. Right-hander Jordan Romano (elbow) has a "strong chance" of being activated from the 10-day injured list, and he could be in contention for ninth-inning work once he returns.