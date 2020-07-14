Dolis has been generating buzz in camp, primarily due to his sinker, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. "He thew a couple sinkers that I haven't seen since I caught Doc. They were just unbelievable."

Dolis was sidelined in spring training with an appendectomy, so he benefitted from the time off to fully recover. The Jays traded away a lot of their bullpen depth, so he could step into a significant role early on, and more so if the Jays trade closer Ken Giles before the deadline. He has spent the last three seasons pitching as a closer in Japan.