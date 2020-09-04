Dolis (2-1) picked up the win in Thursday's extra-inning victory over the Red Sox, walking one and striking out three over 1.1 innings of relief.

The right-hander took over from Ryan Borucki to get the final out of the ninth inning, then slammed the door by striking out the side in the 10th after the Jays launched two homers in the top of the frame. Dolis has not allowed an earned run in 10 straight appearances, posting a 13:7 K:BB over 10.2 innings during that stretch and racking up two wins, a save and three holds. He's emerged as one of the team's most reliable high-leverage arms, but he remains behind Anthony Bass in the pecking order at closer with both Ken Giles (forearm) and Jordan Romano (finger) inching closer to returns from the IL.