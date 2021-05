The Blue Jays are expected to activate Dolis (calf) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Dolis' strained right calf has checked out fine following a bullpen session and a live batting practice session in recent days, so he looks like he'll be available for the start of the Blue Jays' three-game home series with the Red Sox. Toronto already created an opening on the active roster for Dolis by optioning reliever Nick Allgeyer to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.