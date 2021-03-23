Dolis was named as a closer option Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo declined to name a full-time closer in the absence of Kirby Yates (elbow). However, he specifically mentioned both Dolis and Jordan Romano as potential high-leverage arms. Dolis pitched fairly well for the club in 2020, picking up five saves to go along with a 31:14 K:BB across 24 innings.
