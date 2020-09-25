Dolis picked up his fifth save of the season in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Yankees, giving up one hit and striking out three in 1.1 scoreless innings.

He hadn't pitched in a week due to a sore right knee, but Dolis looked sharp in his return to the mound as he locked down the playoff-clinching victory for the Jays. Jordan Romano (finger) could rejoin the bullpen in the final days of the regular season, but the closer job heading into the postseason appears to belong to Dolis.