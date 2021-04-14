Dolis (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Yankees after recording a strikeout and not allowing a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning.

The 33-year-old delivered a scoreless top of the ninth inning with the game tied 4-4, and he notched his first win of the season when Bo Bichette slugged a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the frame. Dolis should operate as Toronto's primary setup man for the immediate future with Jordan Romano stepping in as the closer after Julian Merriweather (oblique) landed on the injured list Wednesday's.