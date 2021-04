Dolis tossed 1.1 perfect innings Sunday to earn the save against the Rays. He didn't strike out any batters.

Dolis earned his first save of the year in Friday's series opener against Tampa Bay, and he closed out the series with another save Sunday. Right-hander Jordan Romano is likely the slight favorite for save chances now that he's healthy, but he struggled in Saturday's matchup against the Rays and was charged with a loss. Dolis has posted a 3.48 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 10.1 innings this year.