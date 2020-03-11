Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Progressing, likely out for opener
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Dolis (abdomen) is progressing well after requiring an appendectomy last week, but the Blue Jays aren't counting on him being ready to go for Opening Day, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander could be cleared to resume full workouts before spring training concludes, but look for him to begin the season on the 15-day injured list as the Blue Jays trim down their roster to 26 men. Dolis' expected absence to open the campaign will likely clear a spot in the bullpen for one of Justin Miller, Brian Moran and A.J. Cole, all of whom are attending camp as non-roster invitees.
