Dolis struck out two and did not allow a baserunner to earn the save Sunday against the Red Sox.

Dolis was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and he slammed the door emphatically to earn his second save. His chance came one game after Anthony Bass allowed two runs (one earned) to blow a save opportunity. While Dolis is unlikely to completely take over the closer role as a result, he could figure into the save picture until Ken Giles (forearm) is able to return.