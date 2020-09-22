Dolis (knee) remains unavailable Tuesday against the Yankees, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Dolis warmed up in the bullpen Monday and was expected to be available to make his return Tuesday, but he'll receive at least one more day to rest. He's still considered day-to-day as he deals with a right knee issue.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Dealing with minor knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Collects third consecutive save•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Another save Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Records second save•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Grabs win over BoSox•
-
Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Secures first save•