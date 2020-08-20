Dolis recorded the save Wednesday in Baltimore after giving up one hit and one walk while recording three strikeouts during a scoreless ninth inning.

Anthony Bass has three saves with closer Ken Giles (forearm) on the injured list, but he may not have been available after throwing 29 pitches during his appearance Tuesday. Dolis has a 3.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB with one save and four holds through 11 outings this season, and he should continue to work in a setup role for the Blue Jays.