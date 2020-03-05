Blue Jays' Rafael Dolis: Sidelined after appendectomy
Dolis will be shut down from baseball activities for at least a week before being re-evaluated after he required surgery Tuesday to have his appendix removed, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo wasn't willing to estimate when Dolis might be ready to return to game action, but Zwelling notes that recovery timelines for appendectomies typically ranges from 3-to-6 weeks. With that in mind, Dolis appears likely to begin the season on the 15-day injured list, which should open up a spot in the Jays' bullpen for one of A.J. Cole, Brian Moran or Justin Miller.
