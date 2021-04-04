Dolis (back) retired two of the five hitters he faced in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out one.

Dolis battled back spasms late in spring training, but the Blue Jays evidently weren't too concerned about the issue. He's appeared in both of the Jays' first two games of the season, but he struggled to find the zone in Saturday's outing. He threw first-pitch strikes to just one of the five batters he faced and pumped in only 10 of his 24 pitches for strikes on the day. Perhaps most noteworthy was the fact that Dolis entered the contest in the sixth inning, an indication that both Jordan Romano and Julian Merryweather may be ahead of him in the pecking order for saves.