Dolis (1-2) was tagged with the loss in relief Friday against the Red Sox, giving up one hit and one unearned run while not retiring any of the batters he faced.

Dolis entered the game in the ninth inning with a 5-5 tie, but he was downright awful and let the game slip away, though he also had a bit of bad luck. Enrique Hernandez reached second following a throwing error from Bo Bichette and then came around to score following a game-winning RBI single from Alex Verdugo. This means Dolis has now allowed runs in two of his last three appearances, but he still owns a 1.80 ERA with a 12.6 K/9 -- but a woeful 7.2 BB/9 -- over his last six outings.