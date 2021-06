Dolis (finger) completed a bullpen session Saturday but still experienced minor numbness in his right hand, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 33-year-old landed on the injured list Thursday with a strained right middle finger after experiencing numbness in his hand while pitching a day earlier, though the Blue Jays apparently aren't concerned it's a serious issue. Dolis seems likely to remain sidelined until he's able to pitch without the numbness issue.