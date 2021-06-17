Dolis (hand) is not available to pitch in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The righty, who exited Wednesday's contest with a numb right hand, is still being evaluated to determine the extent of his absence. A stint on the injured list is possible for Dolis, but it's unclear at this time whether that will be necessary.
