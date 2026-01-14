The Blue Jays signed Lantigua to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Lantigua spent the first seven seasons in pro ball with the Blue Jays before slashing .230/.356/.330 with seven homers, 17 steals and a 77:73 BB:K over 125 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization in 2025. The 27-year-old is now back in his original organization and is likely ticketed for Triple-A Buffalo to begin the 2026 campaign.