Lopez will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With the Blue Jays' top three catchers -- Russell Martin (oblique), Miguel Montero (groin) and Luke Maile (knee) on the disabled list -- Lopez has emerged as the preferred option behind the plate. He'll draw his third straight start Monday, but look for him to settle into a backup role before long. Montero is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and should be activated over the weekend.