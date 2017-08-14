Play

Lopez will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With the Blue Jays' top three catchers -- Russell Martin (oblique), Miguel Montero (groin) and Luke Maile (knee) on the disabled list -- Lopez has emerged as the preferred option behind the plate. He'll draw his third straight start Monday, but look for him to settle into a backup role before long. Montero is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and should be activated over the weekend.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast