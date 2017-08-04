Lopez is expected to be recalled prior to Friday's game against the Astros, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

With Luke Maile recovering from a knee procedure and Miguel Montero nursing a sore groin, the Blue Jays suddenly find themselves in need of a catcher. Enter Lopez, a 29-year-old backstop slashing .293/.368/.551 over 59 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season who appeared in eight games for the Reds last year. The promotion may be on a temporary basis, however, meaning he'll be back to serving as organizational depth shortly.