Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Failing to stop base stealers
Lopez failed to gunned down any of the Yankees four base stealers on Friday, and he's now caught just one of 17 attempted runners, The Associated Press reports.
His .226 batting average aside, Lopez has been exposed in a major way since joining the big-league club in August. The catcher's inability to stop opponents from running wild on the bases will surely have a negative impact on the 29-year-old's standing with the organization heading into next season.
