Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Hits bench Tuesday
Lopez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With three catchers above him on the depth chart on the disabled list with injuries, Lopez has settled in as the team's top backstop. However, after appearing in each of the past three games, Lopez will get a breather Tuesday, affording Michael Ohlman a turn behind the plate.
