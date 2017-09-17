Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Plates two in losing effort Sunday
Lopez went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
The left-hand-hitting catcher owns a dismal .222 batting average since joining the club in August. However, Lopez has rapped out a decent .771 OPS thanks to three home runs through 45 at-bats. With the Jays out of playoff contention, the club seems interested in keeping Lopez in the mix to see what he might be able to bring to the table in 2018.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Draws third straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Takes over for Russell Martin•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Gets called up Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Expected to receive call-up•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Jumps up to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...