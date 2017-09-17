Lopez went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI in Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

The left-hand-hitting catcher owns a dismal .222 batting average since joining the club in August. However, Lopez has rapped out a decent .771 OPS thanks to three home runs through 45 at-bats. With the Jays out of playoff contention, the club seems interested in keeping Lopez in the mix to see what he might be able to bring to the table in 2018.